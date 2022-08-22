 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 22 August 2022

v1.3.2.1 Experimental | General Fixes & Tweaks

Graphics
  • Fixed 60fps limit inconsistency.
  • Fixed Ambient Occlusion setting inconsistency.
  • Coral geometry heavily optimized through retopology and LODs.
  • Flare lighting glitch fixed. No longer brightens anything in daylight, added intensity curve according to it's lifetime.
  • Auto-exposure post processing added, useful for night scenes. A brightness setting may still be needed.
  • Weather color adjustments for auto-exposure addition.
  • Fixed discrete time transition at the end of "Free Fire Zone"
Audio
  • Aircraft audio glitches fixed through manual filter.
  • Weapon shot and impact sound limit increased.
AI
  • AI collision avoidance made more consistent and performance optimal.

