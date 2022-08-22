v1.3.2.1 Experimental | General Fixes & Tweaks
Graphics
- Fixed 60fps limit inconsistency.
- Fixed Ambient Occlusion setting inconsistency.
- Coral geometry heavily optimized through retopology and LODs.
- Flare lighting glitch fixed. No longer brightens anything in daylight, added intensity curve according to it's lifetime.
- Auto-exposure post processing added, useful for night scenes. A brightness setting may still be needed.
- Weather color adjustments for auto-exposure addition.
- Fixed discrete time transition at the end of "Free Fire Zone"
Audio
- Aircraft audio glitches fixed through manual filter.
- Weapon shot and impact sound limit increased.
AI
- AI collision avoidance made more consistent and performance optimal.
Changed depots in experimental branch