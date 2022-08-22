 Skip to content

Gears of Phantasm: Destiny Tailored(Act I) update for 22 August 2022

I've modified normal mode & companion primary attacks which use timed combos,
you can now clearly see where the hit within the circle, anywhere green & you can
use any button now.

