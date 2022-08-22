 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 22 August 2022

Version 1.0.11

View all patches · Build 9359503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with talisman going invisible
  • Fixed issue where a a weird looking cube would come into existence after resurrecting in a boss fight
  • Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t give the tarot card when they should (fix was not in 1.0.10)
  • Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t have a follower for sale in dungeon if purchased in the base (fix was not in 1.0.10)
  • Fixed soft block when resurrecting an ill/dissenting follower
  • Fixed issue where you couldn’t collect enough pieces to unlock the last doctrine
  • Fixed issue where followers can get stuck in a levelled up state
  • Fixed issue where the dungeon layer wouldn’t progress even after completing the layer
  • Fixed soft lock when interacting with tarot card shrine whilst having all tarots
  • Additional stability improvements

