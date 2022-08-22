- Fixed issue with talisman going invisible
- Fixed issue where a a weird looking cube would come into existence after resurrecting in a boss fight
- Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t give the tarot card when they should (fix was not in 1.0.10)
- Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t have a follower for sale in dungeon if purchased in the base (fix was not in 1.0.10)
- Fixed soft block when resurrecting an ill/dissenting follower
- Fixed issue where you couldn’t collect enough pieces to unlock the last doctrine
- Fixed issue where followers can get stuck in a levelled up state
- Fixed issue where the dungeon layer wouldn’t progress even after completing the layer
- Fixed soft lock when interacting with tarot card shrine whilst having all tarots
- Additional stability improvements
Cult of the Lamb update for 22 August 2022
Version 1.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
