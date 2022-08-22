Fixed: When opening the equipment interface, items cannot be split
Fixed: When there are gold coins in the inventory, they will get stuck when splitting items
Inn Mage update for 22 August 2022
2022-08-22 Updates 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
