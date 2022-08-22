【2022.8.23】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on Aug 23rd from 06:00 to 07:00 UTC (1 hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

Bugs fixed:

Fixed the wrong presentation of materials needed at the Boundary Marker tributes. Fixed sometimes character's inventory are not showing correctly.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!