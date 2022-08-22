Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem of automatic play

Share · View all patches · Build 9359300 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 06:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem that the automatic playback would stop, and added the fast read and fast memory function.

Thanks for the bug feedback and suggestions from " 凉茶 official", "瞎鸽子", "微笑向暖".

Ming&Jin