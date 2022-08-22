 Skip to content

Your Love Story 被你忘记的那个夏天 update for 22 August 2022

Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem of automatic play

Build 9359300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem that the automatic playback would stop, and added the fast read and fast memory function.

Thanks for the bug feedback and suggestions from " 凉茶 official", "瞎鸽子", "微笑向暖".

Ming&Jin

