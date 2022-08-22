Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem of automatic play

Patch on August 22, the patch corrected the problem that the automatic playback would stop, and added the fast read and fast memory function.
Thanks for the bug feedback and suggestions from " 凉茶 official", "瞎鸽子", "微笑向暖".
Ming&Jin
Changed files in this update