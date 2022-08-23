Bowling Bash Expansion
Story Mode
- A new cutscene which leads into Roxy's next adventure has been added to the Story.
- Play a table inspired by the new game; "Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash".
New Pinball Table
- A brand new table to celebrate the launch of Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash.
- This table is visually designed to emulate a traditional bowling alley.
- Focus on Bowling Pins serving as drop-targets.
- Retro Pinball style influence but with a more modern, Roxy style take.
- 2 Achievements & Leaderboards for all modes.
New Announcer
- Nasty Nala has been added to the game as an alternate announcer!
- You can toggle between Devious Donna and Nasty Nala in the settings menu.
New Character & Cosmetics
- A Playable bowling ball with a unique rolling sound has been added.
- 3 Hats and 3 Furs are unlockable for Roxy.
Extras
- Nasty Nala has been added to the character viewer.
- Nasty Nala's banner added to the main menu for those who complete the chapter in Story Mode.
Story Mode Level Select Screen
- Cycling through the levels is no longer cyclical
- Fixed a bug which caused some players being unable to access their current progression.
