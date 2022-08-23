 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 23 August 2022

Bowling Bash Expansion

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 23 August 2022

Bowling Bash Expansion

Story Mode

  • A new cutscene which leads into Roxy's next adventure has been added to the Story.
  • Play a table inspired by the new game; "Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash".

New Pinball Table

  • A brand new table to celebrate the launch of Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash.
  • This table is visually designed to emulate a traditional bowling alley.
  • Focus on Bowling Pins serving as drop-targets.
  • Retro Pinball style influence but with a more modern, Roxy style take.
  • 2 Achievements & Leaderboards for all modes.

New Announcer

  • Nasty Nala has been added to the game as an alternate announcer!
  • You can toggle between Devious Donna and Nasty Nala in the settings menu.

New Character & Cosmetics

  • A Playable bowling ball with a unique rolling sound has been added.
  • 3 Hats and 3 Furs are unlockable for Roxy.

Extras

  • Nasty Nala has been added to the character viewer.
  • Nasty Nala's banner added to the main menu for those who complete the chapter in Story Mode.

Story Mode Level Select Screen

  • Cycling through the levels is no longer cyclical
  • Fixed a bug which caused some players being unable to access their current progression.
This content is free for everyone and accesssible after completing the main story mode.

