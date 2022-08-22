Puzzle Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9359217 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 05:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi all

I have just added a patch which adjusts a 'Symbol' style puzzle at the end of the game.

Each wrong symbol no longer stays lit

Each wrong symbol selected spawns + 1 skeletons (max count 5)

This should make the puzzle easier to understand.