The Ghost Ship update for 22 August 2022

Puzzle Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9359217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all

I have just added a patch which adjusts a 'Symbol' style puzzle at the end of the game.

  • Each wrong symbol no longer stays lit
  • Each wrong symbol selected spawns + 1 skeletons (max count 5)

This should make the puzzle easier to understand.

