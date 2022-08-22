Puzzle Updated

Hi all
I have just added a patch which adjusts a 'Symbol' style puzzle at the end of the game.
- Each wrong symbol no longer stays lit
- Each wrong symbol selected spawns + 1 skeletons (max count 5)
This should make the puzzle easier to understand.
