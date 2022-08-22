-
Completed the Russian translation (courtesy of rinat4590 - thank you!!)
-
Fixed a bug with special mutants not able to use their magic, but instead tries to grab you when you are close
-
Corrected the ammo caliber for the RPD - it should be 7.62x39mm instead. Also adjusted the machinegun's accuracy and recoil accordingly.
-
Increased ammo stack sizes
-
Fixed a script issue where player might get confused if he talks to Cheslav first time after disabling the radio. Now player can't disable the radio until he talks to Cheslav.
-
NPCs who are chilling around campfire will also notice dead bodies.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 August 2022
Update 1.51-6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update