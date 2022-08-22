Update 1.51-6 Patch Notes

Completed the Russian translation (courtesy of rinat4590 - thank you!!)

Fixed a bug with special mutants not able to use their magic, but instead tries to grab you when you are close

Corrected the ammo caliber for the RPD - it should be 7.62x39mm instead. Also adjusted the machinegun's accuracy and recoil accordingly.

Increased ammo stack sizes

Fixed a script issue where player might get confused if he talks to Cheslav first time after disabling the radio. Now player can't disable the radio until he talks to Cheslav.