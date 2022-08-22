 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 August 2022

Update 1.51-6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9359206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Completed the Russian translation (courtesy of rinat4590 - thank you!!)

  • Fixed a bug with special mutants not able to use their magic, but instead tries to grab you when you are close

  • Corrected the ammo caliber for the RPD - it should be 7.62x39mm instead. Also adjusted the machinegun's accuracy and recoil accordingly.

  • Increased ammo stack sizes

  • Fixed a script issue where player might get confused if he talks to Cheslav first time after disabling the radio. Now player can't disable the radio until he talks to Cheslav.

  • NPCs who are chilling around campfire will also notice dead bodies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link