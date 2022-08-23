Rising Lords @ Gamescom, New Demo & Contest Results!

Lords and Ladies!

While today's game update brings mostly a TON of gameplay improvements and quality-of-life features, we nonetheless have a bunch of amazing news for you!

Gamescom 2022 is happening! And we're part of it! More infos below!

And for the first time since we launched Rising Lords in Early Access, you can try the game before you buy - with the new Rising Lords demo version!

Then the next round of our Challenge Island Tournament is starting! Challenge Island Round 2 will go live today!

And finally: the results for the Builder Contest are in (with all of the contestants' maps being playable via Steam workshop)!

Rising Lords @ Gamescom 2022 + New Demo

Rising Lords is part of Gamescom 2022! We're incredibly thrilled to show Rising Lords during the first in-person Gamescom since 2019! If you would like to visit us: you can find us at the Indie Arena Booth - Hall 10.2, Booth 8! If you're in Cologne and are visiting the convention, come and say Hi!

Additionally to commemorate the occasion, we released a demo version of Rising Lords for the first time! In it you can check out the story prologue and maybe even get a little something after you beat it! Grab it right off the Steam page and check it out if you like!

Challenge Island - Round 2

Challenge Island - our randomized combat-focused gameplay mode - heads into Round 2! That means starting today, previous leaderboards will be wiped and everyone starts with a completely clean slate again! Try to get the highest score and discuss your victories and your strategies with our community on Discord!

Builder Contest Results





Our Builder Contest is over and we'd like to thank each and every one of you for taking part and just for being part of the community! All of your custom scenarios have been nothing short of amazing! You all did a great job! But: not everyone can be a winner and we'd like to congratulate our Top 3 contestants 🎉🎉🎉

🥇 1st: Timmy's Glorious Day by Toni 955 🥇

🥈 2nd: Ravnskoljd by Erasin 🥈

🥉 3rd: Fornburg by Yes. 🥉

And: as promised, the "builder" and contest-exclusive❗ "bloody builder" skins are now available in-game! We had a great time playing your maps and we are proud to see the community can come up with such creative and engaging stories and maps!

...and that's it for today! As always, see the full changelog for this version below! And see you at Gamescom - or on our Discord!

Full Changelog

0.16.1 (August 23rd)

New:

bonus Lord skin "builder"

new general outfits

Added 10 loading screenshots

roads auto-tile to connect to bridges correctly

Added army morale penalty for losing a unit

Multiplayer 'Custom Battle' displays map @ army selection

Show unit bonuses for mercenaries on stats shield

initial implementation of undo/redo in editor

confirmation prompt to editor map reset

Story Tree 'Limit radial menu'' node & updated tutorial

story tree can now circle some GUI elements

Changes:

removed sign from buff/debuff tile hint for better readability

gave clickable tiles the ability to be clicked on while the player is not in the region

bridge / traps change to yellow when placeable

removed 'inspire' task from tutorial

improved battlecam movement:

Fixed clamping bounds inconsistency to be about 1.5 tiles out from valid slot

Fixed jumpy zoom in/out in most cases

Fixed full-zoom-out jitter in some cases / potential soft lock

improved odd battle cam shift when zooming near borders

updated some tutorial infos

tutorial 'rebuild walls' prevents walls on other tiles

tutorial task now expects exactl 20 sheep, not 20-40

changed mission story + missions to be hidden during BattleSummary.

Added battle summary to show multiple armies next to one another instead of on top of one another.

tutorial prevents mill being built on wrong field

Added zoom to battle will only include visible armies, so there are no more strange battle zoom ins.

Added preventing editor hot keys from functioning while typing into input box.

Fixed soft lock with right click radial battle menu when too close to the edge of the map.

Changed the German language morale statement with allied armies.

rearranged the skill tree to better match card strength

performance optimisation FOW

Modified helper cards to appear in the tutorial.

attacking a unit that can't retaliate morale penalty increased to -6

added delay to attack sounds to better match animation

AI improvements

changed battle-cam focuses on right-click target if on camera border

shrunk tile cache surface (improved RAM usage)

further minor performance improvements

merchants now visit all player regions first to ensure a fair start

bridges can now be placed on swamps

Draw fishermen on harbour instead of nearby

performance improvements

bowmen balanced to now do a bit less damage against armored units and a bit more against peasants

Modified English heritage bowmen to cost 50% more gold when mustering

Modified battle summary text to have less words for units lost and killed when there are more than 2 players in the battle.

improved campaign token text alignment (e.g. numbers on token base)

building cost increase in a region per building lowered from 20% to 15%

cheaper and faster secondary castle buildings

chapel morale boost from 15 to 20

adjusted region overview tutorial wording

small tutorial improvements

Fixes: