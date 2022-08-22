 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 22 August 2022

Update 104.1

Update 104.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends we have made some Adjustments

  • Added new icons for gestation and pregnancy
    -Adjusted hud slim icons size

Animals

Giraffe

-Adjusted physics of Giraffe swimming over water
-Slot adjustment of the Giraffe showing the leopard figure
-Adjusted Giraffe Juv and Adult information showing isert of Lioness or Leopard
-Adjusted Baby Female Giraffe growing to baby stage
-Adjusted Giraffe gestation time from 20s to 1100s
-Adjusted Baby Giraffe and Juvie's eating and drinking time from 20s to 1100s
-Adjusted giraffe eating capsules
-Adjusted Giraffe lion grab added Stamina expenditure
-Increased Giraffe vocalization sound

Shoebeak

-Increased Clog Beak's eating capsules

Hippo

-Adjusted Hippo Juvie Male with attack and Armor 0

Abultre

-Created Abultre Slot image
-Added Vulture info test to insert

Martial Eagle

-Created Eagle Slot image
-Added test Eagle information in insert

Buffalo

-Created Slot image of Buffalo
-Added test buffalo information to insert

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

