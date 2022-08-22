Update 104.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9359170 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 06:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends we have made some Adjustments

Added new icons for gestation and pregnancy

-Adjusted hud slim icons size

Animals

Giraffe

-Adjusted physics of Giraffe swimming over water

-Slot adjustment of the Giraffe showing the leopard figure

-Adjusted Giraffe Juv and Adult information showing isert of Lioness or Leopard

-Adjusted Baby Female Giraffe growing to baby stage

-Adjusted Giraffe gestation time from 20s to 1100s

-Adjusted Baby Giraffe and Juvie's eating and drinking time from 20s to 1100s

-Adjusted giraffe eating capsules

-Adjusted Giraffe lion grab added Stamina expenditure

-Increased Giraffe vocalization sound

Shoebeak

-Increased Clog Beak's eating capsules

Hippo

-Adjusted Hippo Juvie Male with attack and Armor 0

Abultre

-Created Abultre Slot image

-Added Vulture info test to insert

Martial Eagle

-Created Eagle Slot image

-Added test Eagle information in insert

Buffalo

-Created Slot image of Buffalo

-Added test buffalo information to insert

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.