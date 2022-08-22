Update 104.1

Hello Wild Friends
Hello Wild Friends we have made some Adjustments
- Added new icons for gestation and pregnancy
-Adjusted hud slim icons size
Animals
Giraffe
-Adjusted physics of Giraffe swimming over water
-Slot adjustment of the Giraffe showing the leopard figure
-Adjusted Giraffe Juv and Adult information showing isert of Lioness or Leopard
-Adjusted Baby Female Giraffe growing to baby stage
-Adjusted Giraffe gestation time from 20s to 1100s
-Adjusted Baby Giraffe and Juvie's eating and drinking time from 20s to 1100s
-Adjusted giraffe eating capsules
-Adjusted Giraffe lion grab added Stamina expenditure
-Increased Giraffe vocalization sound
Shoebeak
-Increased Clog Beak's eating capsules
Hippo
-Adjusted Hippo Juvie Male with attack and Armor 0
Abultre
-Created Abultre Slot image
-Added Vulture info test to insert
Martial Eagle
-Created Eagle Slot image
-Added test Eagle information in insert
Buffalo
-Created Slot image of Buffalo
-Added test buffalo information to insert
