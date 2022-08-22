 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost and Hound update for 22 August 2022

Update notes for 22 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9358934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed gaps in the level boundaries in the Alps level
Smoothed out some audio volume discrepancies

Changed files in this update

Lost and Hound Content Depot 1054351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link