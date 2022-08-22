Arctico 1.3

-New terrain assets added to the caves
-Caves system bioluminescent fx improved
-Adjusted caves system lighting and color palette
-New atmospheric assets added to the caves system
-New points of interest added to the caves system
-Improved locations on the caves system
-Particle accelerator visualization improved
-Fixed mouse showing up when using the cave’s elevator
-Fixed kayak paddling animation continuing after using the kayak again
-Improved misc. builder menu
-Improved misc. builder camera
-Adjusted main base interior assets LOD settings
Changed files in this update