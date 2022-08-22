Arctico 1.3



















-New terrain assets added to the caves

-Caves system bioluminescent fx improved

-Adjusted caves system lighting and color palette

-New atmospheric assets added to the caves system

-New points of interest added to the caves system

-Improved locations on the caves system

-Particle accelerator visualization improved

-Fixed mouse showing up when using the cave’s elevator

-Fixed kayak paddling animation continuing after using the kayak again

-Improved misc. builder menu

-Improved misc. builder camera

-Adjusted main base interior assets LOD settings