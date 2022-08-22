Euclyca <End of Torvid update>

This update was a planned one from the start, but only if the conditions of the real virus got better. It

dragged on so long, that I thought I was never going to release this update. I don't know if it's actually over. But, to be quite honest. It's over to me. I can imagine it's over for a lot of people as well as they are probably sick of it.

Unfortunately we cannot ignore that it happened and around the time this game was being made. During development it was at the height of the pandemic. It sucks, it's unfortunate, but it happened.

Time doesn't move forward in the story standing still, so it's kind of hard to erase Torvid completely when it's a thing that is going on during that time period and no time has changed since then. So, it's gonna exist, but go away part-way through the journey now.

This means, some areas will re-open in the game and will now be able to be explored, but will take some play time to get to that point. Anyways, with this new update, here is what is new:

-Opened several areas that were previously locked due to Torvid-18. Some areas will remain closed no matter what due to the economic and financial damage caused by the virus and lock-downs.

-New Game+ is now available for those who beat the game after this update.

-One new secret boss can be found in Normellia.

-A new secret item is introduced into the game.

Can be found in one of the early areas of the game.

-Barfelenope is now playable for one fight during the story.

-Added in four new Anima Cards; Temi Card, Tain Card, The Ashes Card and Almadoren Card. Tain, The Ashes and Almadoren cards can only be obtained and used once during a New Game+. Meaning, you must beat the game in order to get them.

-For beating the game, you will get the Soren, Maria, Temi, Tain, The Ashes and Almadoren Anima Cards for a New Game+ save.

-The Tain Anima Card grants the entire party 10 levels instantly.

-The Temi Anima Card deals massive damage to all enemies in combat.

-The Almadoren Anima Card allows you to change all main party members into their Almadoren Outfits. Cannot change back once used.

-The Ashes Anima Card allows the other Ashe that you aren't using to join your party. Their summon is also able to come along as well, as long as you have unlocked them!

-Krosuji from Exiori will appear in Euclyca in Nino's house briefly. He was always around, but stayed between houses a lot or was out on missions. He will only appear after the Torvid announcement. He will be gone again after the Setsuno/Mathers stuff.

-Mina has a new class; Sōhei. This class utilizes her spear weapon and allows you to gain access to stronger spear weapons. Also has the ability to use black magic. Comes with the Holy Lance Limit Break.

-New spear weapons added into the game for Mina's class. Also an ultimate weapon too! The Gáe Bulg. Only obtainable through her platonic side quest.

-You can now leave Syetren's pub before or after fighting Argarden while you still have access to it in the story. So, you no longer get stuck in there!

That's about it, hopefully you continue to enjoy Euclyca! If you are not sick of Squadron Infra, you can see them again in flashbacks within Exiori, in EA now!

