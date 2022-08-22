"Hot on the Trail" Campaign Level Released

It took a lot longer than I was expecting, but the next campaign level – “Hot on the Trail” is out now. This level features the all new gas mask and smoke system that was also added in this update.

Full Changelog

Added

Several sprites for AA sites which will appear in later missions

Sniper overwatch AI behavior

Gas masks

Smoke

New music

Changed

Pressing the Escape key when certain UI are open (inventory, map) now closes those UI from most recently opened before pausing the game

Opening a UI now always places it on top of all other open UIs

Ambient bush swaying animations have been simplified significantly due to their impact on performance

Fixed

Dialogue text out-of-bounds error no longer occurs when multiple characters are looking at the same target

TakeDamage() no longer does anything after a target has been destroyed/killed

Grass no longer randomly flickers on edges

Dialogue now correctly calls Display() on the first dialogue text object which fixes an issue with events not calling off of the first dialogue text object

Rock formation in the north area of the Plantation contract map and certain grass tiles no longer flicker

Known Issues