"Hot on the Trail" Campaign Level Released

It took a lot longer than I was expecting, but the next campaign level – “Hot on the Trail” is out now. This level features the all new gas mask and smoke system that was also added in this update.
Full Changelog
Added
- Several sprites for AA sites which will appear in later missions
- Sniper overwatch AI behavior
- Gas masks
- Smoke
- New music
Changed
- Pressing the Escape key when certain UI are open (inventory, map) now closes those UI from most recently opened before pausing the game
- Opening a UI now always places it on top of all other open UIs
- Ambient bush swaying animations have been simplified significantly due to their impact on performance
Fixed
- Dialogue text out-of-bounds error no longer occurs when multiple characters are looking at the same target
- TakeDamage() no longer does anything after a target has been destroyed/killed
- Grass no longer randomly flickers on edges
- Dialogue now correctly calls Display() on the first dialogue text object which fixes an issue with events not calling off of the first dialogue text object
- Rock formation in the north area of the Plantation contract map and certain grass tiles no longer flicker
Known Issues
- Gas mask donning and doffing animations use the default animation item, a soda can
- Smoke inhalation drains the player’s stamina to 0, whereas it should significantly reduce stamina but always stay above 0
Changed files in this update