Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 22 August 2022

"Hot on the Trail" Campaign Level Released

22 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It took a lot longer than I was expecting, but the next campaign level – “Hot on the Trail” is out now. This level features the all new gas mask and smoke system that was also added in this update.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Several sprites for AA sites which will appear in later missions
  • Sniper overwatch AI behavior
  • Gas masks
  • Smoke
  • New music

Changed

  • Pressing the Escape key when certain UI are open (inventory, map) now closes those UI from most recently opened before pausing the game
  • Opening a UI now always places it on top of all other open UIs
  • Ambient bush swaying animations have been simplified significantly due to their impact on performance

Fixed

  • Dialogue text out-of-bounds error no longer occurs when multiple characters are looking at the same target
  • TakeDamage() no longer does anything after a target has been destroyed/killed
  • Grass no longer randomly flickers on edges
  • Dialogue now correctly calls Display() on the first dialogue text object which fixes an issue with events not calling off of the first dialogue text object
  • Rock formation in the north area of the Plantation contract map and certain grass tiles no longer flicker

Known Issues

  • Gas mask donning and doffing animations use the default animation item, a soda can
  • Smoke inhalation drains the player’s stamina to 0, whereas it should significantly reduce stamina but always stay above 0

Changed files in this update

