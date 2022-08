Acclimate V0.7.8

Hey Acclimate players I know it has been a minute since our last update, we had to take some time to make some background changes to the game that will be beneficial in the long run. We are currently working on adding alot of survival aspects to the game to bring Acclimate closer to beta. We hope that players continue to support us and provide feedback as we work to transition from alpha to beta.

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• FPS DROP WHEN LOOKING IN A NON-PRELOADED DIRECTION

• PLAYER CAN RUN THROUGH SOME COLLIDERS

• SLIGHT LAG WHEN CHOPPING TREES (WORKING ON FIXING THIS THIS ISSUE)

• TOOLS DO NOT REPLACE A WEAPON, PLAYER HAS TO REMOVE WEAPON BEFORE ADDING A TOOL

• BULLET WILL NOT DEAL DAMAGE ALL THE TIME

• MISSING SLOTS IN CHARACTER MENU

• CURRENT RESOLUTION IS NOT THE DEFAULT RESOLUTION

CHANGES & FIXES

• ADDED SHARKS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WITH BUS FLOOR NOT HAVING A COLLIDER

• IMPROVED OCEAN QUALITY AND RENDER

• IMPROVED RENDER QUALITY OF GAME OBJECTS

• ADDED CURRENT TEMPERATURE

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO DRAG THE MAP IN THE MAP TAB

• ANIMATIONS ARE NOW SYNCED TO MOUSE CLICK

• FPS IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED MISSING ITEM ICONS

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO REPLENISH HUNGER, HEALTH & THIRST

• ADDED GUNS

• ADDED RANDOM ITEM GENERATION TO SCAVENGING, ITEMS ARE RANDOMIZED BY RARITY

• FIXED OBJECTS BEING BLURRY UP CLOSE

• FIXED TOOL & WEAPON ALIGNMENT IN HAND

• FIXED ANNOYING FOOTSTEP

PACKAGE UPDATES

• UPGRADED TO NATURE RENDERER 2021.1.5