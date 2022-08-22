 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 22 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added female character option
-Added yin-yang mirror on floating island for character appearance selection
-Added 2 new techniques
-Added a combination effect for techniques
-Green dragon blast damage tick count changed from 12/s to 4/s, damage ratio changed to 3x previous
-Poison enhancement poison damage changed from x10 to x5
-Zone 4 boss health increased by 66%, attack power increased by 12.5%
-Fixed a bug where soul bound fabao could drop multiple times
-Added text notification upon receiving a technique combination effect
-Added text notification upon reciving a weapon combination effect
-Added description for the first demonic talent

