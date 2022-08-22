Update Notes for Aug 22

-Added female character option

-Added yin-yang mirror on floating island for character appearance selection

-Added 2 new techniques

-Added a combination effect for techniques

-Green dragon blast damage tick count changed from 12/s to 4/s, damage ratio changed to 3x previous

-Poison enhancement poison damage changed from x10 to x5

-Zone 4 boss health increased by 66%, attack power increased by 12.5%

-Fixed a bug where soul bound fabao could drop multiple times

-Added text notification upon receiving a technique combination effect

-Added text notification upon reciving a weapon combination effect

-Added description for the first demonic talent