Kentor and also Bloby in: Part 1 - The Krookening update for 22 August 2022

Hotfix Patch Ahoy!

Share · View all patches · Build 9358727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That didn't take long! Version 1.2 coming at ya!

We noticed a few issues introduced with yesterday's 1.1 update and got to fixing them right away! If you haven't checked out what changed in 1.1 please give it a look! Here are today's patch notes:

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- Version 1.2 -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

-=-=- TOUGH TOWN
Lowered the volume of one of the ambient sounds from 0.5 to 0.35.

-=-=- THE SPOOKY WOODS
(SECRET) Added a component to Spooky Woods scene that stops Tough Town's music and ambiance when the fast-forward code is used to skip that stage.

-=-=- BATTLE 2 - THE KROOKERY CRACKDOWN
Fixed Krooktor's ominous employer, who now is properly shrouded in darkness up in the sky above the castle.

-=-=- ENDING
Fixed Krooktor's arm rotation when he high-fives Mischeevious Blob.

