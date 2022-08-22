Hotfix Patch Ahoy!

Share · View all patches · Build 9358727 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 03:39:14 UTC by Wendy

That didn't take long! Version 1.2 coming at ya!

We noticed a few issues introduced with yesterday's 1.1 update and got to fixing them right away! If you haven't checked out what changed in 1.1 please give it a look! Here are today's patch notes:

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- Version 1.2 -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

-=-=- TOUGH TOWN

Lowered the volume of one of the ambient sounds from 0.5 to 0.35.

-=-=- THE SPOOKY WOODS

(SECRET) Added a component to Spooky Woods scene that stops Tough Town's music and ambiance when the fast-forward code is used to skip that stage.

-=-=- BATTLE 2 - THE KROOKERY CRACKDOWN

Fixed Krooktor's ominous employer, who now is properly shrouded in darkness up in the sky above the castle.

-=-=- ENDING

Fixed Krooktor's arm rotation when he high-fives Mischeevious Blob.