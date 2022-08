Quick hotfix for a couple of major bugs, and a bonus couple of AI bugfixes rolled in:

-Ultra-wide support restored, fixing a bug which caused the game to be unplayable due to a bug in the main game start screen

-Keybinding fixes, no longer crashes the game when opened

-Hero mages will have a reduced desire to attack your channellers when at high shadow

-Enshadowed heroes will have reduced motivation to restore corrupted Holy Orders