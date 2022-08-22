 Skip to content

Idle Campaign update for 22 August 2022

Patch# 2b | v1.0.3b

Patch# 2b | v1.0.3b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a minor patch to address a few issues pointed out tonight.
-Fixed lvl 72 new armor stat from not showing the full stat amount.
-Double checked all shop artifacts to find any that were functioning improperly.
-More various bug fixes and display fixes.

