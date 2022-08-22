This is just a minor patch to address a few issues pointed out tonight.
-Fixed lvl 72 new armor stat from not showing the full stat amount.
-Double checked all shop artifacts to find any that were functioning improperly.
-More various bug fixes and display fixes.
Idle Campaign update for 22 August 2022
Patch# 2b | v1.0.3b
