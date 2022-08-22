 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 22 August 2022

Update 0.19.1 Patch Notes

Update 0.19.1 Patch Notes · Build 9358500 · Last edited by Wendy

Balance Changes

  • smoking tobacco now has a bigger effect on your sleep, depending on the type of tobacco
  • increased the time it takes for one piece of tobacco to burn out completely
  • slightly adjusted the shrouds on the kakam to make more room for square sails

Bug Fixes

  • the pipe smoke now correctly follows the direction of the wind on a moving boat
  • fixed a bug where some junk and gaff sails would turn randomly as if unaffected by wind, or would not turn at all in some cases
  • removed the floating winches on the kakam
  • fixed several bugs with winches visible even when no sails are attached to them
  • removed the floating forestays on the NPC kakam

