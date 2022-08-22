Update 0.19.1 Patch Notes

Balance Changes
- smoking tobacco now has a bigger effect on your sleep, depending on the type of tobacco
- increased the time it takes for one piece of tobacco to burn out completely
- slightly adjusted the shrouds on the kakam to make more room for square sails
Bug Fixes
- the pipe smoke now correctly follows the direction of the wind on a moving boat
- fixed a bug where some junk and gaff sails would turn randomly as if unaffected by wind, or would not turn at all in some cases
- removed the floating winches on the kakam
- fixed several bugs with winches visible even when no sails are attached to them
- removed the floating forestays on the NPC kakam
Changed files in this update