HE Shells and Campaign Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9358489 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This update features a re-work of High Explosive shell behaviour, zooming of Tactical Map at mouse position as well as several improvements to Campaigns such as;

settings panel when starting a new campaign

ability to choose from multiple overlapping icons on the Strategic Map

Remember you can maintain older version of War on the Sea to finish an ongoing campaign or maintain mod compatibility until they are updated for this latest version:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1280780/discussions/0/5710018482977588195

Full change log below:

Version 1.08g7h2

25 Aug 22

CAMPAIGN

Left clicking on map markers now opens edit panel for that marker (bug introduced in 1.08g7 by the following feature; [When selecting overlapping objects on Strategic Map, a selection of those objects appears to choose the desired one (limit 10)])

Version 1.08g7h1

17 Aug 22 (BETA)

CAMPAIGN

CheckUnsafeLocations now always checked irrespective of airfield level

AI no longer bombards neutral locations when landing troops there

Version 1.08g7

6 Aug 22

GENERAL

Tactical map zooms in/out at mouse position when not locked onto a unit

Improved physics checks such that high velocity shells cannot bypass belt armor

HE shells no longer take into account ballistics/impact angle when calculating penetration, only use explosive force (mm penetrated = 0.2 calibre)

Kamikaze aircraft now attack from the height they were at when issued the attack order

"attackHeight":[2,3] in aircraft data files now represents the minimum height for the attack

zero_kamikaze_data and judy_kamikaze_data modified "attackHeight":[2,3] to ensure minimum 20-30m altitude for a kamikaze attack

Added a check to disable aircraft attack AI which could block time compression after kamikaze attacks

CAMPAIGN

When selecting overlapping objects on Strategic Map, a selection of those objects appears to choose the desired one (limit 10)

default/interface/styles.txt added entry for CampaignMultipleSelection UI elements

default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variable "stratMapMultpleSelectDist":0.01 to set threshold for multiple selection menu

Added Campaign Settings button and panel; when starting a new campaign settings applied for;

Campaign Difficulty

Enemy Uses Submarines

Enemy Uses Aircraft Carriers

Refund Command Points Post Rest & Repair

New Carrier Aircraft Requires Release

default/interface/styles.txt added entry for "MenuClose" buttons

default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variables "EnemyUsesSubs":true,"EnemyUsesCarriers":true

language/english/dictionary/general.txt added "AISubmarines", "AICarriers", "ReplenishCarriers", "RefundPostRepair" to support new Campaign Settings panel

Fixed a bug where multiple merchants of the same class leaving the Rest & Repair queue on the same day as weekly Command Point acquisition would only return Command Point value for a single ship of that class

Carriers launching a strike force at start of an engagement now correctly calculate remaining aircraft

Cargo panel now uses language/english/dictionary/general.txt to lookup headers; Troops, Supplies, Engineering, Fuel

"Day:" header in campaign toolbar now uses language/english/dictionary/general.txt file

language/english/dictionary/general.txt added lowercase months of year for date/time display in other languages