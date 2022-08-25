HE Shells and Campaign Improvements

This update features a re-work of High Explosive shell behaviour, zooming of Tactical Map at mouse position as well as several improvements to Campaigns such as;
- settings panel when starting a new campaign
- ability to choose from multiple overlapping icons on the Strategic Map
Remember you can maintain older version of War on the Sea to finish an ongoing campaign or maintain mod compatibility until they are updated for this latest version:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1280780/discussions/0/5710018482977588195
Full change log below:
Version 1.08g7h2
25 Aug 22
CAMPAIGN
Left clicking on map markers now opens edit panel for that marker (bug introduced in 1.08g7 by the following feature; [When selecting overlapping objects on Strategic Map, a selection of those objects appears to choose the desired one (limit 10)])
Version 1.08g7h1
17 Aug 22 (BETA)
CAMPAIGN
CheckUnsafeLocations now always checked irrespective of airfield level
AI no longer bombards neutral locations when landing troops there
Version 1.08g7
6 Aug 22
GENERAL
Tactical map zooms in/out at mouse position when not locked onto a unit
Improved physics checks such that high velocity shells cannot bypass belt armor
HE shells no longer take into account ballistics/impact angle when calculating penetration, only use explosive force (mm penetrated = 0.2 calibre)
Kamikaze aircraft now attack from the height they were at when issued the attack order
- "attackHeight":[2,3] in aircraft data files now represents the minimum height for the attack
- zero_kamikaze_data and judy_kamikaze_data modified "attackHeight":[2,3] to ensure minimum 20-30m altitude for a kamikaze attack
Added a check to disable aircraft attack AI which could block time compression after kamikaze attacks
CAMPAIGN
When selecting overlapping objects on Strategic Map, a selection of those objects appears to choose the desired one (limit 10)
- default/interface/styles.txt added entry for CampaignMultipleSelection UI elements
- default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variable "stratMapMultpleSelectDist":0.01 to set threshold for multiple selection menu
Added Campaign Settings button and panel; when starting a new campaign settings applied for;
Campaign Difficulty
Enemy Uses Submarines
Enemy Uses Aircraft Carriers
Refund Command Points Post Rest & Repair
New Carrier Aircraft Requires Release
- default/interface/styles.txt added entry for "MenuClose" buttons
- default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variables "EnemyUsesSubs":true,"EnemyUsesCarriers":true
- language/english/dictionary/general.txt added "AISubmarines", "AICarriers", "ReplenishCarriers", "RefundPostRepair" to support new Campaign Settings panel
Fixed a bug where multiple merchants of the same class leaving the Rest & Repair queue on the same day as weekly Command Point acquisition would only return Command Point value for a single ship of that class
Carriers launching a strike force at start of an engagement now correctly calculate remaining aircraft
Cargo panel now uses language/english/dictionary/general.txt to lookup headers; Troops, Supplies, Engineering, Fuel
"Day:" header in campaign toolbar now uses language/english/dictionary/general.txt file
language/english/dictionary/general.txt added lowercase months of year for date/time display in other languages
Changed files in this update