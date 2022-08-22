v0.0.4 hotfix

elf ears now respond to skin color

dwarf skins cut into 3 pieces: arms, head, clothes

now accurately display's skin tone

fixed bug where you could grab mugs through the wall

added a collider to prevent standing on sack near fireplace

Add wall to door to prevent player from leaving

fixed bug where the Menu Background doesn't stretch to fit the screen fully,

fixed a bug where both male and female skins were appearing in character creation upon race selection

fixed bug where after hitting escape twice, the settings window no longer allowed you to select the quit button

switched from 1920x1080 to windowed full screen

increased mouse speed

Fixed lighting issue in character creation

Added [F] key instruction for sitting

Fix for multiple player heads appearing on race selection