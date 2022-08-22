v0.0.4 hotfix

elf ears now respond to skin color
dwarf skins cut into 3 pieces: arms, head, clothes
now accurately display's skin tone
fixed bug where you could grab mugs through the wall
added a collider to prevent standing on sack near fireplace
Add wall to door to prevent player from leaving
fixed bug where the Menu Background doesn't stretch to fit the screen fully,
fixed a bug where both male and female skins were appearing in character creation upon race selection
fixed bug where after hitting escape twice, the settings window no longer allowed you to select the quit button
switched from 1920x1080 to windowed full screen
increased mouse speed
Fixed lighting issue in character creation
Added [F] key instruction for sitting
Fix for multiple player heads appearing on race selection
