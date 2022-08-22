 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 22 August 2022

Version 0.0.49 Difficulties (Ascensions) + NNZ Story + Rare Implants

Share · View all patches · Build 9358418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New Story Cutscenes in Break Into Metroplex Zero Adventure

New Features:

  • New Feature: Ascension Difficulties
  • New Feature: Added difficulty selection, saving & loading, with modification
  • New Feature: Difficulties can have global effects associated with them
  • New Feature: Difficulties unlock as you beat the previous ones
  • New Feature: Rarities added to implant services

UI Improvements:

  • Coding + UI: Updated Progression Tracking to Factor in Difficulties
  • UI: Added basic Theming for Maps. Setup Initial Immigration Office Theme
  • UI: Battle log runs on scroll now
  • UI: Clarified Card Plays widget with a full panel
  • UI: Displays Unlock Popups in Main Menu
  • UI: Draws more possible Map Lines for clarity
  • UI: Evolved Difficulty Selection UI
  • UI: now inspecting a hero during battle reflects their current state
  • UI: sound and hover highlight for clinic service buttons
  • UI: Standardized Font for Adventure Selection Panel
  • UI: Standardized Map Node fonts
  • UI: Tweaked Novoline Loading Screen Text Color

Art Improvements:

  • New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Send Gilgamesh
  • New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Unusual Situation
  • New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Success
  • New Art: NNZ Executive - Katarina
  • New Art: NNZ Executive Office
  • New Art: NNZ Immigration Office Map
  • New Art: NNZ Office Worker - Tanner
  • Animation: Alexei now has knife animations

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Battle Reaction Sound Guy Null Ref Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Battle Speed no longer impacts battle dialogue text speed
  • Bug Fix: Clicking Yes after a Tutorial Fight won't retrigger the Loading Screen anymore
  • Bug Fix: now details are refreshed when toggling as basic

Project:

  • Project: Update Banner Art for v0.0.49
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.49

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Tracks new Unlocks to Display

