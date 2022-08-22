Version 0.0.49 Difficulties (Ascensions) + NNZ Story + Rare Implants

New Content:
- New Story Cutscenes in Break Into Metroplex Zero Adventure
New Features:
- New Feature: Ascension Difficulties
- New Feature: Added difficulty selection, saving & loading, with modification
- New Feature: Difficulties can have global effects associated with them
- New Feature: Difficulties unlock as you beat the previous ones
- New Feature: Rarities added to implant services
UI Improvements:
- Coding + UI: Updated Progression Tracking to Factor in Difficulties
- UI: Added basic Theming for Maps. Setup Initial Immigration Office Theme
- UI: Battle log runs on scroll now
- UI: Clarified Card Plays widget with a full panel
- UI: Displays Unlock Popups in Main Menu
- UI: Draws more possible Map Lines for clarity
- UI: Evolved Difficulty Selection UI
- UI: now inspecting a hero during battle reflects their current state
- UI: sound and hover highlight for clinic service buttons
- UI: Standardized Font for Adventure Selection Panel
- UI: Standardized Map Node fonts
- UI: Tweaked Novoline Loading Screen Text Color
Art Improvements:
- New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Send Gilgamesh
- New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Unusual Situation
- New Cutscene: NNZ Corporate Office - Success
- New Art: NNZ Executive - Katarina
- New Art: NNZ Executive Office
- New Art: NNZ Immigration Office Map
- New Art: NNZ Office Worker - Tanner
- Animation: Alexei now has knife animations
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Battle Reaction Sound Guy Null Ref Fixed
- Bug Fix: Battle Speed no longer impacts battle dialogue text speed
- Bug Fix: Clicking Yes after a Tutorial Fight won't retrigger the Loading Screen anymore
- Bug Fix: now details are refreshed when toggling as basic
Project:
- Project: Update Banner Art for v0.0.49
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.49
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Tracks new Unlocks to Display
Changed files in this update