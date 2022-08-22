Small Update (EA 3.2)

Attention Republic soldiers,

This is the second patch for the Reforged update.

This updates goal was to polish up the Reforged update so I can focus on moving on to content updates. The biggest win-game multiplayer bugs have been eliminated, difficulties have received big balancing changes, crashing has been reduced, performance in multiple areas has been improved, and some quality of life changes have come out.

One of the big changes that has been a long time coming is the ability to use the options menu in-game.

Between now and the next big update there will likely be more patches as less serious or new bugs are discovered and fixed. But with this patch, I've begun working on the roadmap for the game. This will show a clear plan for new content/features as well as the path to full release. I hope to have the roadmap released within the next week or so. Moving forward, having consistent content updates will mean I won't be working from the time I get up to the time I go to bed anymore! Hooray!

Balancing Changes

Changed: Currency earned now scales with difficulty (No more turrets wave 2 of Heart Bleed!) so you earn roughly the same amount of currency per damage & kill on various difficulties

Changed: Auto Turret damage now scales with difficulty

Changed: Auto Turret view distance reduced from 50m to 35m

Changed: Auto Turret rotate speed increased from 2 to 4

General Changes

Added: Escape menu now lets you access the options menu in-game

Added: Helpful console logs so player reports can easily find wave defense progression (Important so debugging crashes can know if they happened near the start of a game or further in)

Changed: (Forgot to mention in the EA-3.1 patch notes, now updated) Cutscenes can now be skipped by the host

Changed: Escape menu visuals updated

Changed: Walls now place slightly further from the player so their placement is valid when rotated vertically

Changed: Auto turret now locks-on better to enemies

Fixed: Skipping cutscene in multiplayer only skipped for the host

Fixed: Multiplayer disconnect involving the impact grenade (usually when thrown by the host)

Fixed: Impact grenade floating mid-air if thrown by non-host

Fixed: Updated Lighthouse navmesh to include the new pillars/railings from the EA-3.1 patch

Fixed: Auto turret not syncing rotation over the network

Fixed: Headshot achievements still being awarded if you lost a game

Fixed: Changing server settings in multiplayer performing a start check, causing the chat to get spammed with start check messages (i.e "Too high perk level") when changing server settings

Fixed: Auto turret creating errors if shots don't hit anything

Fixed: Spectate camera being active during cutscenes (This helped to both reduce log spam & improve performance during cutscenes)

Fixed: Alley fire particles causing log spam

Fixed: Lighthouse intro causing log spam

Fixed: St. Ignace (A) & (B) intro having an unnecessary directional light active (This will reduce log spam & improve their intro's performance)

Fixed: Loading screen causing log spam

Removed: "Defender Weapon FOV" from options (Not being used in Reforged since Whiteout Engine 2 is now using HDRP)

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

Join the Discord