Farm Under Fire update for 22 August 2022

Beta 0.9.5 Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW WEAPON! Lacto Beam! Make sure you check that out!
Major improvements in fire accuracy and lag compensation!
Major improvements of the deathcam works!
A lot of stability improvements and fixes!
