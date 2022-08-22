NEW WEAPON! Lacto Beam! Make sure you check that out!
Major improvements in fire accuracy and lag compensation!
Major improvements of the deathcam works!
A lot of stability improvements and fixes!

Beta 0.9.5 Update!
