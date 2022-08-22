 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monsters Loot Swag update for 22 August 2022

Hot Fix Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9358296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgot to push an extra file in the Hot Fix Patch 1, hence this tiny 16.7kb update.

  • Check for completed Swag classes for missed achievement now works.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1789311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link