Hot Fix Patch 1.1

Forgot to push an extra file in the Hot Fix Patch 1, hence this tiny 16.7kb update.
- Check for completed Swag classes for missed achievement now works.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Forgot to push an extra file in the Hot Fix Patch 1, hence this tiny 16.7kb update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update