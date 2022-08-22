 Skip to content

Madcap Mosaic update for 22 August 2022

8/21/22

Build 9358254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor visual fix patch.
Character icon was inconsistent.
Fixed a typo in Necro and fixed Touch's inaccurate description.
Fixed some random animations going off on entering Lattice.
etc

No major gameplay updates in this patch.

