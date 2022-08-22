 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Valor update for 22 August 2022

Update - 2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9358176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fleet ships now collect loot (optional, default: On). For now it works better with collector beams.
  • Added button for your fleet ships to drop their cargo (except ammo and drones for now) to the station you are in.
  • Fleet ships now also use (besides collector beam): Refineries, Flux Capacitors, Warp Diverters, Energy Barriers and Automated Repair.
  • Added 'Colorblind Mode' for items, which adds "TX" before the item name and quantity, according to its rarity.
  • The currently selected cargo item no longer changes after the list updates (example: when collecting a new item).
  • The weapons tab on ship setup now always shows weapon mounts, even when no weapons are installed or selected.
  • 'Destroy All' button now remains visible when there is any amount of "destroyable" items selected.
  • Fixed gray quality equipment applying incorrect bonuses.
  • Fixed knowledges leveling too fast, which was mostly happening with 'Explorer'.
  • 'Back' button on gamepad is now default for opening 'Skills' panel.
  • Decreased Cannon Ammo size and base price.
  • AI ships will try to stock a bit more drones now.
  • Fixed repair drones not working on bigger ships.
  • Fixed gunners not targeting enemy repair ships.
  • Fixed (mostly) hostile/friendly detection.

Changed files in this update

Star Valor Content Depot 833361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link