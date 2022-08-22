Platypus Adventures 1.12
_Minor update focused on balance and gameplay
Adjustments_
- Starting a challenge mode session will overright previously saved data
- Reduced the size of the Challenge Mode UI ingame
- Reduced attack speed for standard enemies
- Standard enemies will drop random single items when knocked out
- Bonechiefs drop multiple items when knocked out
- Reduced Crocodiles attack damage
- Added log bundles to Crocodiles fight for an environmental method of damaging opponents
- Reworked main menu scene
Fixes
- Fixed an issue in the main menu where clicking on different buttons could result in overlapped messages
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect tutorial message would popup after picking up a new hat
- Fixed an issue where faded black rectangles could be observed in the deep sea
Changed files in this update