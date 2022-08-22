 Skip to content

Platypus Adventures update for 22 August 2022

Platypus Adventures 1.12 minor update

Platypus Adventures 1.12

_Minor update focused on balance and gameplay

Adjustments_

  • Starting a challenge mode session will overright previously saved data
  • Reduced the size of the Challenge Mode UI ingame
  • Reduced attack speed for standard enemies
  • Standard enemies will drop random single items when knocked out
  • Bonechiefs drop multiple items when knocked out
  • Reduced Crocodiles attack damage
  • Added log bundles to Crocodiles fight for an environmental method of damaging opponents
  • Reworked main menu scene

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the main menu where clicking on different buttons could result in overlapped messages
  • Fixed an issue where an incorrect tutorial message would popup after picking up a new hat
  • Fixed an issue where faded black rectangles could be observed in the deep sea

