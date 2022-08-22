Time Mage Spellbook grants three new Abilities
- Slow: Status effect that reduces target's speed and focus
- Stop: Set Speed / Focus of target to Zero. Can also no longer block. Has a cast time.
- Quick: Immediately progress target unit's turn and casting progress
Other New Features:
- Option to Upgrade all items automatically
- Can upgrade items that are equipped to a character (it will remain equipped when upgraded)
- First few missions below level 6 in Saphrat will always be capped at 4 or 5 units
- Can no longer use Control Magic on Guard: Weapon
Many other fixes included.
Changed files in this update