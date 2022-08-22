 Skip to content

Cascade Tactics update for 22 August 2022

Time Mage Spellbook

Time Mage Spellbook grants three new Abilities

  • Slow: Status effect that reduces target's speed and focus
  • Stop: Set Speed / Focus of target to Zero. Can also no longer block. Has a cast time.
  • Quick: Immediately progress target unit's turn and casting progress

Other New Features:

  • Option to Upgrade all items automatically
  • Can upgrade items that are equipped to a character (it will remain equipped when upgraded)
  • First few missions below level 6 in Saphrat will always be capped at 4 or 5 units
  • Can no longer use Control Magic on Guard: Weapon

Many other fixes included.

