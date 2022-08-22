Patch update: 1.0.9

Hello Go players,

Here are some of the updates we made since last week.

Multiple saves support in career mode

support in career mode After finishing a game, you can go directly to the replay/analysis mode

Dead stones will be marked during the territorial analysis

Improved the overall difficulty of the Amateur (dan-level) AIs

Increased the probability of triggering the "Bad Move Hint" ability in career mode

Supported for shortcut keys in replay mode

Reduced in-game CPU usage

Fixed the bug that the stone sometimes disappeared after player placed it





Next week, we'll update the Tsumego answers, remove duplicate questions and show the correct solution (when player can't figure it out).

Meanwhile, we are working with Go teachers to add some guidance and hints to the Tsumego questions. We received some feedback saying that even though they completed the question, but they still don't know why it was working.

Thanks again for your support since the release!