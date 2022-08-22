 Skip to content

Duck Simulator 2 update for 22 August 2022

Duck Simulator 2 v2.1.2 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! Wanna see the world's fastest update?

  • Fixed dialogue sessions in Chapter 3 with only one line of text being unskippable.

Boom. It's done. But as always, check out our Discord!

