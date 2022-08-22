 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost Ship update for 22 August 2022

Update: August 22nd - Mouse Sensitivity

Share · View all patches · Build 9357587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I have just uploaded an update with the following:

  • Mouse sensitivity adjustments added to the in-game Menu
  • Fixed a couple small collision issues
  • Fixed a couple lighting issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link