August Build! New level 5, plus the cutscene that follows!

Howdy y'all! I'm a few weeks late, but getting the Aberration Cutscene that plays at the end of level 5 took a longgg time. Huge sprites, but it's all scripted out and plays! It's about 90% done, just needs some art from my artist to really punch it up and finish it out.

Tip - You are going to want a controller for Level 5. I made it fair, but challenging.

In short - Level 5 was completely redone. New cutscene added that plays at the end. Tweaked the Issac boss fight on level 3. Lots of small bug fixes.

NEXT - I need to polish what I have before I get to the last level. There are a few bugs, lines of dialog, and animations I need to add, for sure. Tile edges can be seen at times, and I need to fix that.

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord. (dances)

~Summer

PS - Remember, if you don't have the 2nd and 3rd save slot when you load the game, you need to delete the old files and reload the game. Navigate to -

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Mercenary Leto\Mercenary Leto_Data\StreamingAssets

And delete SaveFile_1.txt, SaveFile_2.txt, and SaveFile_3.txt