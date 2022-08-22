- Fire Geyser tutorial collider reduced
- Loot Reward screen now says "Take All" and is using correct font
- When dashing after changing direction, it no longer does glitchy animation steps.
- Can pause in tutorial after dummys appeared
- Can raise shield or move slightly early after first attack
- Added feedback button to the main menu
- Certain question mark cutscenes won't appear till later in the map (Goblin Ambush or Light and Dark)
- tutorial area now is taken place in the main hub area
- Credits, Feedback and Social Media buttons are now disabled if you go to options or start new game
- if you go through tutorial, you are no longer invincible
- Added icons for all weapons/shields and gear
- light sword description is no longer out of bounds
- when demo is completed, credits are displayed, gorillas skull is rewarded and game difficulty is increased
- lightning spawns when enemy dies, crashes game and breaks save
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 August 2022
Patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
