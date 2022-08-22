 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 August 2022

Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9357474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fire Geyser tutorial collider reduced
  • Loot Reward screen now says "Take All" and is using correct font
  • When dashing after changing direction, it no longer does glitchy animation steps.
  • Can pause in tutorial after dummys appeared
  • Can raise shield or move slightly early after first attack
  • Added feedback button to the main menu
  • Certain question mark cutscenes won't appear till later in the map (Goblin Ambush or Light and Dark)
  • tutorial area now is taken place in the main hub area
  • Credits, Feedback and Social Media buttons are now disabled if you go to options or start new game
  • if you go through tutorial, you are no longer invincible
  • Added icons for all weapons/shields and gear
  • light sword description is no longer out of bounds
  • when demo is completed, credits are displayed, gorillas skull is rewarded and game difficulty is increased
  • lightning spawns when enemy dies, crashes game and breaks save

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link