New Update - Realm Royale Reforged!

Hello everyone and welcome (bok) to Realm Royale Reforged!

Over the past few months a small internal team of passionate developers here at Hi-Rez took on the task to reforge the Realm, bringing back mechanics from Realm Royale’s earlier stages that players loved, while building upon the improvements and features that players are familiar with today.

A lot has changed and we’re so excited for you to dive back in.

Let’s get to it!

Armor is back!

The Runes system has been removed and replaced with Armor. There are four different pieces of Armor that can be looted, equipped, and upgraded throughout the course of a game, each granting a different buff/bonus.

Helm: Increased Cooldown reduction

Breastplate: Additional Armor P5/Health P5

Gauntlets: Increased Reload and Weapon Swap speed

Greaves: Increased Movement speed and Mount speed

Class locking is back!

Mages are flinging fireballs, and Warriors are getting Enraged! Class weapons and abilities are now locked behind Classes but….You now have more flexibility in how you play your class!

Class abilities are now separated into two types - Movement abilities and Combat abilities.

Movement Abilities

These never change, and you can not drop these from your inventory. Only upgrading or finding better rarities will increase the power of these abilities.

Warrior

Heroic Leap Leap an incredible height and distance



Hunter

NEW - Grapple Hook Throw a grapple hook to sling yourself through the air



Mage

Soar Fly through the air



Assassin

Blink Teleport forward a short distance



Combat Abilities

These are the Combat Abilities you know and love… plus a few new ones! The twist is that you can now use Combat Abilities in either slot! Want to use Charge and Enrage? GO AHEAD! Dodge Roll and Proximity Trap? Get at it!

Developer’s Note

The equip process has gone through a revision (for players that played Realm Royale in its earlier stages, you will instantly recognize this system), for current players, you might find your muscle memory getting in the way but hopefully, you find the transition smooth enough.

When your ability slots are full and you want to change to a new ability on the ground, you must first “stage” the ability and then hit the corresponding ability button for the slot itself.

Class Weapons

Class Weapons can only be wielded by their respective Class. Starting out, each Class will have two Weapons in Realm Royale Reforged. We plan to build out and add more Class Weapons in the future so stay tuned!

Warrior

Throwing Axe

Long Sword

Hunter

Longbow

Crossbow

Mage

NEW - Fire Staff

NEW - Ice Staff

Assassin

Sniper Rifle

Heirloom Rifle

Developer’s note

The Warrior currently wields the Long Sword and Throwing Axe, and while the Long Sword is a ton of fun, we recognize that it’s not really competitively viable in its current state. We have some fun Warrior weapons ideas in the works, so keep an eye out.

Universal Abilities and Weapons are still in Realm Royale Reforged. Anyone can use these, and these Abilities fall under “Combat Abilities.”

Additional New Abilities

Universal Combat Ability

Lightfoot Potion Throw a flask that increases mobility and jump height



Class Combat Abilities

Assassin - Decoy Spawn a clone that shoots and gain brief invisibility

Warrior - Enrage Go Berserk with superhuman strength gaining increased Attack Speed, Life Steal, and damage dealt

Mage - Fireball Cast a blazing damaging fireball at your enemy



New Weapons

Universal Weapon

Auto Sniper Rifle A long range semi Auto Sniper Rifle capable of scoping.



Class Weapons

Mage - Fire Staff Hurls fireballs at your target dealing aoe damage.

Mage - Ice Staff Shoots Icicle projectiles dealing damage and slowing your target by 20%



Class Chests

Class Chests are a new type of Chest found throughout the Realm that can be looted for Class specific Weapons and Abilities, as well as Armor. In terms of Loot rarity found in these Chests, most of the time they’ll drop Rare loot, but there’s a small chance to find Epic gear in these Chests.

These Chests are available to loot as soon as you drop into Realm Royale Reforged, allowing players to immediately start leaning into what’s unique to their Class and gameplay style.

Circle Zone Size Changes

We’ve made some changes to how Circle Zones work to help bring back the feeling of “Battle” that comes with the Battle Royale genre.

There will now be a Circle Zone designated as soon as you load into a game of Realm Royale Reforged. Having a smaller portion of the map to play with from the beginning will result in less downtime at the beginning of a match and will bring on those fun and tense moments that players love more quickly.

Developer’s note

The new circle zone sizes will be more noticeable if the Point of Interest for the final circle is closer to the edge. This is calculated before the game starts. If the Point of Interest starts in the center, the red zone outline will be barely visible on the map at the start.

Game Mode Queue Changes

Initially, our only Normal Matchmaking Queues will be Solos and Trios, and Duos and Squads will be unavailable at launch.

While we understand the frustration in losing what could be your favorite game mode (Squads or Duos), we believe this direction is healthiest for the game and it comes with these added benefits for players:

More players per match - 60 players plus NPCs

Better balanced gameplay that tracks with what the competitive scene is participating in

LTMs that don’t interrupt the normal matchmaking queues. Currently, we have to disable a queue if we want to turn on an LTM, which is not ideal.

Additional notes and details on Realm Royale Reforged

The Talent system has been removed. We know that players enjoy customizing their class outside of the game and our team is looking at ways to bring that back in an exciting way. Check back for updates on this soon!

The loadout system will remain in Realm Royale Reforged! Players can use the loadout section to guarantee their class weapon and abilities from their class forge in-game

Legendary weapons may only be forged, taken from goblins, or found in Zeppelin Chests.

Many Abilities have been re-tuned and given additional effects.

You can find the stats of all weapons, cooldowns, and armor here!

New Content

OG Bundle

This Bundle will be granted to everyone with an existing Realm Royale account that has played prior to the Realm Royale Reforged Update.

Contains

OG Warrior Skin

OG Hunter Skin

OG Mage Skin

OG Assassin Skin

OG Chicken Skin

OG Warrior Avatar

OG Hunter Avatar

OG Mage Avatar

OG Assassin Avatar

OG Loading Screen

Wipe the Floor Spray

Forged in Fire Bundle

This Bundle will be granted to players that log in during Realm Royale Reforged first Update. Keep an eye on our social media channels for details on when these bundles will be sent out!

Contains

Phoenix Chicken Skin

Phoenix Skydive Skin

Realm Champions Loading Screen

Realm is Bok Baby! Loading Screen

Don’t Look Back Loading Screen

4 Cosmetic Items by Pandreem I’m Bok Avatar Hearts Ablaze Avatar Fired Up Spray Down in Flames Spray



Patience Bundle

Price - 1200 Crowns

Contains

In character select, if your character is invisible: Please go to character loadout and select default skin.

Crafting armor can sometimes craft the wrong piece or a duplicate.

Crafting a weapon/ability can craft a lower rarity than equipped

Firing the grapple hook and shooting has a chance to dryfire the grapple hook causing it to go on cooldown but not be activated.

Sounds of enemies may be lower than intended.

The longbow will sometimes shoot a wayward arrow in a direction you are not aiming.

Players can drop into an invisible wall north of North Port, causing them to be forced into the water.

Multiple conditions can cause a player to get locked into the incorrect animation, such as T-posing, lying flat in the ground, or standing inside their mount. To avoid getting the permanent crouch bug, avoid landing on your teammates for the time being.

Fortification does not shield the player fully from the front and some actions can be taken without canceling the shield.

The Tutorial has been temporarily disabled

A Final Note

This marks the beginning of the journey, and we’re just getting started. We can’t wait to reforge Realm Royale to new heights together with this amazing community.

Thank you, and see you in the Realm.