Hey folks!
Thanks so much for all of your feedback regarding Entropy : Zero 2. It has been wild and we haven't stopped reading your comments and watching your playthroughs. Please keep sharing your experiences!
Today we've published a very small hotfix to address the issue of subtitles not appearing for some players. Entropy : Zero 2 supports full English subtitles presently, but these were not appearing if you were playing the game under a different localization. This small hotfix will temporarily ensure you receive English subtitles regardless of your localization.
In regards to game localization and translation: We will be publishing some news on this in the near future. We understand players are eager to play Entropy : Zero 2 in other languages. We will be working soon to formulate a process for translation. You will hear from us when we're ready. Until then, please be patient :)
Thanks for playing Entropy : Zero 2!
Entropy : Zero 2 update for 22 August 2022
Hotfix for subtitles not appearing.
