Skeeter's Grid update for 28 August 2022

0.2.0-early_access Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9357361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overhauling the enemy spawn system. This existing system is only partially on display in the existing Early Access build so real changes will be visible. More info: https://strangeshuttle.itch.io/skeeters-grid/devlog/416151/rethinking-spawn-points
  • Adding Skeet's collected cores to the main display including cues as to which core is in use at any given time.
  • Phase 0.4.0 work (though not yet playable)
  • Phase 0.3.0 refinements
  • Story edits throughout
  • Minor bug fixes as encountered

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773441
  • Loading history…
