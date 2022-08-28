- Overhauling the enemy spawn system. This existing system is only partially on display in the existing Early Access build so real changes will be visible. More info: https://strangeshuttle.itch.io/skeeters-grid/devlog/416151/rethinking-spawn-points
- Adding Skeet's collected cores to the main display including cues as to which core is in use at any given time.
- Phase 0.4.0 work (though not yet playable)
- Phase 0.3.0 refinements
- Story edits throughout
- Minor bug fixes as encountered
Skeeter's Grid update for 28 August 2022
0.2.0-early_access Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
