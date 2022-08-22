 Skip to content

CAR TUNE: Project update for 22 August 2022

Update 0.6.5.4

Sorry for the previous update that was very buggy. I hope this one will be stable

Fixes:

  • Many fixes and protections from previous build
  • A bug with car mileage calculation has been fixed

Content:

  • Engine wear has been added
  • The ability to remove the engine with an engine jack has been added
  • Added the ability to send information about errors (can be turned off in options)
  • The ability to clock the mileage with a laptop has been added

Changes:

  • Gearboxes reworked
  • Fixed UV map on Vudi model

Informations:

  • Please report bugs, they will be very helpful in finding problems with the game.
  • Some elements of the Vudi model are broken, it is enough to repair them or buy new ones, it is related to model replacement

