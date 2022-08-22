Update 0.6.5.4

Sorry for the previous update that was very buggy. I hope this one will be stable
Fixes:
- Many fixes and protections from previous build
- A bug with car mileage calculation has been fixed
Content:
- Engine wear has been added
- The ability to remove the engine with an engine jack has been added
- Added the ability to send information about errors (can be turned off in options)
- The ability to clock the mileage with a laptop has been added
Changes:
- Gearboxes reworked
- Fixed UV map on Vudi model
Informations:
- Please report bugs, they will be very helpful in finding problems with the game.
- Some elements of the Vudi model are broken, it is enough to repair them or buy new ones, it is related to model replacement
Changed files in this update