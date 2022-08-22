Update (v0.2)



Thank you for waiting very long. Updated the game.

The reasons why it took such a long time are excessive rework, unnecessary rework, and inappropriate concepts, but the root cause is the developer's own illogical way of thinking. I believe that I have progressed as a creator from my experience in areas other than development work in the past few months, and after that, I expect to be able to proceed with development work in the same way as a general creator.

In addition to the improvements in the update, this article also describes many of the current issues. If you are considering a new purchase, please read through to the end and make a purchase only if you are satisfied.

Improvements

Well, this update is unfortunately the "excessive rework" mentioned above, but the content of the game itself has been greatly improved. We've added a variety of unique content, as well as playing the game properly (which has been problematic before).





Improved customization

Greater customization freedom.

It is also possible to replace large parts such as engine swaps and cargo beds, and the suspension can be finely adjusted. Also, for painting, you can color each part individually, and you can import PNG images from outside and use them as decals.

In addition, we are starting to create functions that will create attachment to individual vehicles, such as a function to name vehicles.





Damage

A status is set for each part. If it is damaged, its appearance will change, and if it receives a strong impact, it may fall off. In addition, there are detailed parameters such as "ignition failure" and "steering system failure" for suspension and engine.



Maintenance

If your vehicle breaks down while you are away from the city, you can use the items you have on hand to repair it.





Huge map, Improved view

Despite its challenges, the map is 15km north-south and all seamless.





"General" play cycle

The basic play cycle is to transport cargo, earn money, and use that money to modify your car.

Support for various controllers

In addition to general gamepads, Logitech steering wheels are now supported. However, there are also problems, as we will see later.

Current Issues - Bugs and Problematic Specifications

This game is in a state where there are more problematic parts than non-problematic parts.

After two weeks of fixing bugs and problematic specs, there are still many bugs left. We haven't been able to test every single part of the car (there are over 100 of them), and we haven't gone through all the roads on which the game is based.

Below is an example of a specification with a serious bug/problem.

Strange thumbnails

Some thumbnails are transparent, or states such as damage are not applied. Also, in storage, the car looks like it's just a frame.

Vehicle physics bugs

Although it rarely happens, there are rare cases where the vehicle is blown up.

Poor controller support

There are many problems in operating the UI with a controller, and it is necessary to use a mouse and keyboard together.

Although it supports Logitech's steering controller, there are problems such as not being able to detect the neutral of the H-shifter.

Map loading is awkward

There is no loading screen, etc., making it easy for the player to see map generation.

Various elements unadjusted

Balance adjustments are temporary.

Current Issues - Lack of Content

As it stands, this game isn't exactly something you'll want to play for long periods of time. This is because the only things you can do in the game are to run the car and modify it. With the existing features still unfinished, and fixing bug is required, it's going to be a long way off before we can add more content.

Below are examples of content that is missing or that may be added in the future.

Only one vehicle

Currently, there is only one type of car model that can be used as a base for modification. There are plans to re-add light 4WD vehicles that existed before. And may add motorcycles. There are technical issues with this, and it is unknown whether it will be realized.

There are no elements that change after playing for a long time

We might add something that grows little by little the longer you play. For example, there are characters (passengers) and buildings as ideas.

Ideas to add survival mode

We may add a Survival Mode to make it more unique. However, we are still considering whether to add it because the amount of work is huge and it hinders free driving.

No weather

At present, the weather is always the same, and it is not worth seeing. In the future, we plan to add a weather system that takes advantage of the vast map.

Lack of content on the map

As it stands, there are some interesting buildings on the map, but there's not much to see inside, and you can't tell the background behind them. In the future, we plan to add content to make the adventure worthwhile.