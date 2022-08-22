Patch 1.00a

Thanks everyone for providing feedback and letting me know about any bugs you encounter! I wanted to get a quick patch out for a couple of the more serious bugs as well as a couple QOL features some of you have been asking for.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when attempting to load a save file while in the middle of choosing a wait direction

Fixed a crash on stage 22 related to the party banter on the world map

Fixed a soft lock on stage 16 that could occur if a unit falls in battle twice

New Features / QoL Requests

Added an option to display Tile Height during combat, it can be toggled On / Off in the settings menu

Added a pause menu button during combat for mouse users so that you do not have to hit escape on the keyboard to open it

The turn order list will now highlight units that you hover over with your mouse so that you do not have to click on them to check their turn order

Added an option to display a unit's primary health bar (HP or FP) on the turn order list, it can be toggled On / Off in the settings menu

Please continue to provide any feedback or let me know of any bugs you find. Thank you for your patience as I deal with any issues that come up and I hope you continue to enjoy the game!