New Spiral map, Slicer control update, V-Sync, tweaks

Hi everyone!

Today's update include:

Slicer control adjustment with reduced inertia and improved rotational resistance curves. Now its movements should feel lighter and more controlled.

Requested V-Sync.

Auto generator tweaks.

New Spiral map.

Available for both Blade and Slicer.

We hope these tweaks will improve your experience.

Thank you guys for the feedback you left through the form. We are glad that you like the game and will take into account the shortcomings you mentioned.

Also, we would like to note that for now we are not moving as fast as we would like. We are working on additional funding to expand and refine the game sooner, as well as to have a marketing campaign for its release.

We know from feedback that some of you find the current gameplay to be a bit slow due to the maximum number of notes that can be in a scene at once. This was not planned before, but with investments, we would be able to add new types of notes. Such notes will be optimized to fit in much larger numbers, so the gameplay will be more dynamic and challenging.

Have fun!