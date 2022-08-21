 Skip to content

Buggy Game update for 21 August 2022

Steam Deck approval & AI driver upgrade

Buggy Game update for 21 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are now Steam Deck approved! This is great, as this game had Steam Deck written all over it from the start.

v28 includes:

A small update that makes the AI behave more convincing.

They tended to be a little 'blocky', needlessly braking on straights a tiny bit, which felt frustrating and unrealistic to race against.

Also, they crashed too much on higher drift style levels, and on slippery tracks. This has also been improved.

Keep in mind this results in the AI being generally faster - there's an AI difficulty slider in the gameplay settings if it became too difficult!

