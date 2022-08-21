Ember Crusade IV Post Launch Update

First off, thanks to everyone that purchased and played Ember Crusade IV. You're awesome!
Next, patch notes:
- Increased stability and performance.
- Reduced crashing.
- Reduced planetary bosses health pools by 10%-40%.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
First off, thanks to everyone that purchased and played Ember Crusade IV. You're awesome!
Next, patch notes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update