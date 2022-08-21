 Skip to content

Ember Crusade IV update for 21 August 2022

Ember Crusade IV Post Launch Update

First off, thanks to everyone that purchased and played Ember Crusade IV. You're awesome!

Next, patch notes:

  • Increased stability and performance.
  • Reduced crashing.
  • Reduced planetary bosses health pools by 10%-40%.

