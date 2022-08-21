DDNet 16.3 released

DDNet 16.3 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Faster PNG loading, warn about incompatible PNGs [Jupeyy, heinrich5991]
- [Client] Console completion for tunings and renames (
binds,
tunes) [Robyt3]
- [Client] Loading screen for map loading [Jupeyy]
- [Editor] Add map_replace_area tool [sctt]
- [Server] Time checkpoint improvements [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Improve rendering of demo list icons [Robyt3]
- [Client] Include config info in help
- [Client] Add appearance settings page [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Allow multiple addresses per server in the serverbrowser [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Add Esperanto language [dannyhpy]
- [Client] Fix finding server executable
- [Client] Abort skin downloads too
- [Client] Add Discord SDK for macOS arm64
- [Client] Fix dump_local_console
- [Client] Validate snapshot size and member variables and demo snapshots [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix game freezing up on duplicate snapshot [Fireball]
- [Client+Server] Improve snapshot performance [Robyt3]
- [Client] Check fully transparent quads with negative alpha [Jupeyy (on phone)]
- [Client] Fix backlog page switching between local/remote consoles [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix client crash on Linux on freeze bar [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Improve UI inputs [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Rename
cl_show_quadsto
cl_showquadsto remove binds
- [Client] Fix text alignment in popups [bluesky]
- [Editor] Only apply size and color if changed, when editing multiple layers [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Envelope preview: fix last point not being editable, fix movement of envelope points in Info mode (Ctrl+I) [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix tab and F10 keys working inconsistently in editor [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix editor crashes [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix editor image delete [Jupeyy]
- [Editor] Fix buffer-overflow in editor on shift-clicking brush [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix shift-leftclick-drag with empty selection to delete
- [Editor] Reset selected quads when switching layers
- [Server] Option to remove weak hook & bounce (
sv_no_weak_hook_and_bounce, for KoG testing) [Jupeyy]
- [Server] Fix another swap bug [c0d3d3v]
- [Server] Fix player input player flags translation with 0.7 client [Robyt3]
- [Server] Only announce DDNet birthday once
- [Server] Fix MySQL compilation
Changed files in this update