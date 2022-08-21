Patch 0.19.1 - Bugfixes

- Balance: Now auto sell capacity upgrade will grant a baseline capacity: even if your production is zero, you will still be able to auto sell a certain amount. This amount is affected by Swiss production modifier boost/upgrade
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where tariff rate is not calculated corrected based on price difference
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Hydro Farming policy will break Greenhouses if there's no hydro dams
- Update translation files - a big thank you to all community translators
