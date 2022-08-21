 Skip to content

Industry Idle update for 21 August 2022

Patch 0.19.1 - Bugfixes

Patch 0.19.1 - Bugfixes · Build 9357032 · Last edited 21 August 2022

  • Balance: Now auto sell capacity upgrade will grant a baseline capacity: even if your production is zero, you will still be able to auto sell a certain amount. This amount is affected by Swiss production modifier boost/upgrade
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where tariff rate is not calculated corrected based on price difference
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where Hydro Farming policy will break Greenhouses if there's no hydro dams
  • Update translation files - a big thank you to all community translators

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

