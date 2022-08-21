 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 21 August 2022

Still Going

Build 9357027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update for now just to let everyone know that the game hasn't been abandoned and never will be. Like I said before, this was and is a life-long passion project that continues to grow, even in cases where we get a little too busy with our day jobs and disappear for awhile! We could work on it full-time if we had the funding but so far sales have only slowed and investors only want to rip us off still. This project will reach standing ovation with or without them. Gamers who grew up in the golden era of gaming history will always have CPGN to look forward to!

  • added seperate volumes for explosives and adjusted them
  • changed default frame rate config to sync with disp device
  • changed vol spam damping system to only affect gun fire
  • enabled keyboard and mouse autom for target practice mode
  • fixed ballCams getting stuck on without a manual cancel

