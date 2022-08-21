Still Going

Small update for now just to let everyone know that the game hasn't been abandoned and never will be. Like I said before, this was and is a life-long passion project that continues to grow, even in cases where we get a little too busy with our day jobs and disappear for awhile! We could work on it full-time if we had the funding but so far sales have only slowed and investors only want to rip us off still. This project will reach standing ovation with or without them. Gamers who grew up in the golden era of gaming history will always have CPGN to look forward to!

added seperate volumes for explosives and adjusted them

changed default frame rate config to sync with disp device

changed vol spam damping system to only affect gun fire

enabled keyboard and mouse autom for target practice mode

fixed ballCams getting stuck on without a manual cancel