Hello Spacers!

I hope you're all enjoying the new update so far. We've had a few issues brought to our attention that slipped through the cracks during testing, so we've had two hotfix patches since the update was released. One was on Saturday and the other this morning. Here are the notes:

Hotfix - 0.2.2.34:220820-1655

Bug Fixes:

Fixed constant stream of NullReferenceExceptions from Intel system when getting into sensor range of a ship owned by a player that disconnected during loading.

Fixed Intel evaluation not showing the "WARSHIP" step between "UNKNOWN" and the class.

Fixed DC board component name text resizing and being too small to read.

Hotfix - 0.2.2.34:220821-1431

Changes/Features:

Armor damage is no longer included in total damage numbers in the after-action report, until split reporting can be developed.

HEKP warhead no longer shows armor damage for the explosive in its stats, as it could be confusing.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed AI ships spawning inside each other if the fleet had ships with no initial formations.

Fixed resizable engine/warhead sockets being difficult to select when at minimum size, particularly on the Cyclone.

Fixed HEKP warhead reporting incorrect damage dealt numbers.

See you in the battlespace,