Version 1.0.9 Update

Goodness, is it really so far into August? Hope everyone is doing well! Things have been kinda busy and kinda weird, but I've managed to publish some fixes and additions that the game has been missing. Nothing major, but I know some folks will be happy about these changes!

Input for a certain lategame upgrade now automatically changes to match the control scheme

Stage 3 boss's projectiles are now a little easier to dodge

Added an option to reset global data, such as achievements and collected hats (accessible in the settings menu)

Added some shopkeeper dialogue explaining a particular intricacy of the raincloud spell

Thank you for your support! I hope these little updates help make your experience even greater!